Lady Dinos Sit on Top of Region Standings

The Lady Dinos kept their undefeated region streak going with a win over the Manti Templars (5-8) on Tuesday night as they advance to 5-0 in region play.

Manti’s defense didn’t stand a chance as the Lady Dinos scored at will in the first quarter, putting up 28 points to the Templars’ 13. Manti made a small run in the third quarter that gave them a glimmer of hope, but Carbon’s hard-nosed defense shut that down in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Dinos would get the win, 73-44, and improve to 10-4 on the season. That puts them at the top of the Region 12 standings. Richfield is sitting at number two, with their only region loss being against Carbon.

Madison Orth nearly had a triple-double the hard way. She shined on offense with 23 points and five assists. Defensively, she was everywhere with seven big steals, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Amiah Timothy also had a huge game, scoring 20 points for the Lady Dinos. Timothy’s assists were on point for the night as she would find her teammates through narrow gaps for the bucket on multiple occasions, giving her nine assists on the night to go with her two steals and a block.

Jacie Jensen shot consistently with 13 points, going six for nine for the game, with a 67% shooting percentage. She snagged three steals with her quick hands and had a block as well. Bailey Jensen and Kylan Sorenson did the dirty work and were relentless on the defensive end. They both ended the game with four steals apiece.

Bailey Curtis and Maddi Ferguson both put in great minutes as well, getting two steals each. Carbon would end the game with 24 team steals for the night.

Carbon will travel across town on Thursday to face the Emery Spartans (8-5) for their first meeting of the year.