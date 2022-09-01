Emery Swings Past Wildcats

ETV News stock photo

South Summit made its way to the Spartan Center on Wednesday night as Emery geared up for another home match. The two teams were extremely competitive, trading points throughout the contest.

The first set went to Emery, 25-22, putting the Spartans out in front. Emery capitalized on a few Wildcat miscues in the second for another 25-19 win.

Looking for the sweep, Emery came out swinging in the third set. South Summit, on the other hand, was not going to go down easy. Back-and-forth it went until it was all tied up at 24. The Wildcats came through with the next two points to stay alive 26-24.

The fourth was once again close, but this time Emery closed the door, 25-20, to seal the 3-1 victory over South Summit.

The Spartans (5-6) have one more week of games before they enter region play. They will host Manti (4-2) on Tuesday and Juab (4-7) on Thursday.