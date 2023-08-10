Emery Town Council Attends to Town Business

By Julie Johansen

The Emery Town Council met on Tuesday with a full agenda of town business to discuss. Following the opening pledge, approval of minutes and invoice reports approval, the business of past due utility bills was discussed.

The town treasurer presented a list of delinquent users, the amount owed and the agreement papers that need to be signed before payment arrangements can be accepted. The council decided that letters would be sent out again, stating a deadline of Sept. 1 for payment in full or signatures for other arrangements.

Lisa Farley then requested that Emery Town fulfill the same responsibilities again this year for the annual Christmas Eve celebration in Emery. This would include arranging for Santa, treats and decorations. The motion to accommodate these activities passed unanimously.

Trudy Lund then approached the council with her inquiries and proposal regarding the expansion of the mineral mining expansion proposed south of her residence. She was concerned that zoning changes and water hookups had already been issued.

Lund read the research she had done with both Emery County and the State of Utah. She was advised that this was a county issue as both her home and proposed building are located out of the city limits.

The fire department then reported its attendance at various trainings sponsored by the Castle Dale Fire Department. The ladder truck needed repairs that have been done. She also stated that the fire chief was actually at a training that very evening. She asked that a newsletter be sent to the town residents informing them about the fire regulations that must be followed in order to avoid fines both for the city and individuals.

Council person Lindsay Edwards then reported that a truck would be parked by the old church for a few days while new windows are being installed as part of the restoration project. Councilman Patrick Sundstrom gave his reports about attendance at the Castle Valley Special Service District meeting, which consisted of an auditor’s report.

Council person Kim Hansen questioned employee reviews and the frequency of this happening. Mayor Jack Funk said he will get with them and be ready to report at next meeting in September.

The mayor concluded the meeting by expressing his appreciation for everything that everyone does for their town. He also stated that Representative Christine Watkins would like to meet with the council in the next couple of months.