Henrietta Hansen Named Elmo’s Honor Citizen

Elmo Town Press Release

Elmo Horse and Buggy Days is proud to announce that Henrietta Hansen has been chosen as our honored citizen this year. Henrietta has been proud to call Elmo her home for the last 70 years. She moved here after marrying the love of her life, Darold Hansen.

Elmo is more than just a “town” to Henrietta; it’s a family. It is a place where everyone loves, supports and cares about each other. This family culture was created by Henrietta and her loved ones many years ago.

With each step Elmo has taken, you will find Henrietta’s hand in it. She helped design and install the cemetery gate entrance, and helped organize many kids’ rodeos in Elmo. She helped build the backstops for the ball fields and has been involved in DUP, Riding Club, Primary, and mutual.

Henrietta drove a bus for 22 years and developed friendships with every child that stepped on her bus. Elmo has grown alongside her as she has watched roads, a school, a church, a post office and a community develop.

Henrietta has grown coveted gardens in Elmo soil, raised sheep and cattle on her Elmo farm, and continues to keep Elmo a beautiful place by taking pride in her yard, grass and flowers.

Henrietta raised four children in Elmo. Her love for this town was instilled in their hearts and they all remain close by. This has allowed Henrietta to watch her grandchildren grow and now even her great grandchildren in this town she calls home.

Henrietta is proud to be a lifetime resident of Elmo. “I have always loved this little town and I’ve always loved the people in it,” she said.