Emery Track Competes at Pine View Invitational

With over 60 schools in attendance, the Emery Spartans were invited to compete in the Pine View invitational over the weekend.

In the Girls’ 100m Dash, Skylee Guymon finished in the sixteenth spot with a time of (13.49) in a group of nearly 200 competitors, with the number one finisher receiving a time of 12.97. Guymon would also compete in the 100m Hurdles, where she finished an impressive fifth place out of 116 competitors with a time of 16.33.

In the 300m Hurdles, Guymon again had a great race, finishing in fourth (47.05), with her teammate Kabree Gordon earning the twentieth spot (50.01). Molly Christiansen finished 55 out of 141 competitors in 1:05.32, in the 400m Dash.

Gentry Christiansen had a great race in the 800m Run, getting a fifteenth-place finish (2:25.21) out of 171 competitors. On the boy’s side, Camdon Larsen had a great showing finishing eighteenth (2:04.16) out of 163 competitors.

In the 1600m Run, Addy Guymon was sensational, finishing just seconds away from the first position with a time of 5:13.41, placing fifth out of 191 competitors. Camdon Larsen would have another fantastic race in the boy’s event, receiving sixteenth place, out of 264 competitors, with a time of 4:26.90.

Addy Guymon was incredible in the 3200m Run. She placed in the number one position out of 71 other competitors, with a time of 11:13.75. Larson again had a great race on the boy’s side, finishing fifteenth (9:43.83) out of 132 competitors. Alexis McArthur and her teammate Alexis Morgan tied in the girl’s Discus with a distance of 73-100, finishing 32 out of 98. For the boy’s side, Devon Byars (101-2.0) finished at 51 out of 141 competitors.

Alexis Morgan and Alexis McArthur, again would tie, this time in the Shot-Put event, as they both had a distance of 29-3.25, finishing 30 out of 89 competitors.

In the boy’s Long Jump, Mathew Olsen finished at the 32 spot with a distance of 19-2.25 out of 108 competitors. He was invited to participate in the MVP Sport Championship Boy’s 110m Hurdles, finishing at 15 (18.14). He also participated in the MVP 300m Hurdles, placing ninth with a time of (41.38).

Skylee Guymon participated in the MVP girl’s 400m Dash with a time of 59.77, placing in the eighth position. On the boy’s side, Jack Christiansen finished at the 12 spot in the MVP 400m, with a time of 51.90.

In the MVP girl’s 1600m Run, Gentry Christiansen finished in the 13 spot, with a time of 5:05.40. Also earning the 24 spot in the MVP 3200 Run with a time of 11:16.93. Finishing out the events was Boston Huntington in the MVP Boy’s High Jump, as he would receive the 11 spot, tied with his teammate Matthew Olsen, with a jump of 5-10.0.

Next up for the Track and Field team, they will participate at the Juab Invite on March 29, then the next day, they will compete at the Utah Valley Meet on March 30.