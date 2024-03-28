Dinos Improve to 4-0 in Region

Carbon traveled to Richfield to face the Wildcats on Tuesday for their fourth region matchup. After two innings, the game was even at one a piece. In the top of three, the Dinos drove in a couple runs. They added two more the next inning, as the Wildcats would score one themselves.

The game was 5-2, in favor of Carbon after four innings. In the top of five, Carbon turned up the heat, scoring seven big runs in the inning. They closed the game out in the bottom of the fifth as they kept Richfield scoreless, winning the game due to the mercy rule, 12-2.

Tyrus Madsen went two for three in the game, hitting a home run for the Dino squad and finishing the game with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jace Barlow also had a big hit, going yard for a home run as well, finishing with two RBIs and a run scored.

Peyton Molinar went two for three with a walk, scoring three RBIs and a couple runs scored for the senior. Cameron Vasquez would also go two for three with a walk, scoring two RBIs and a run scored. Stockton Kennedy had a double in the game, along with an RBI and a run scored. Maizen Prichard also had a hit for a double for the Dinos. Maddex Willson was solid on the mound, ending the game with five strikeouts.

The Dinos will play the 5A school Salem Hills Skyhawks at home on Thursday, which will be broadcast live on etvnews.com/livesports. Then on Friday, they will see Richfield again on their home field for another region matchup.