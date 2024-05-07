Emery Upsets #1 Grantsville in State Tournament *Photo Gallery*

The Emery Spartans faced the number one ranked 3A team in the state on Monday night. The Spartans were quick to score with some aggressive baserunning in the first inning by Mason Stilson, who would be driven in by Wade Stilson.

Wade was then brought in by Hayden Christiansen with a nice drive up the middle, bringing the score to 2-0 in the first inning. Wade would then take the mound and begin the game with some solid pitching, keeping the Cowboys scoreless in the first three innings.

In the top of the fourth for the Spartans, Peyton Alton would bring in Peyton Nielson with a stand-up triple to bring the Spartan lead to three. Trygg Jensen then brought in Alton for another RBI for Emery. Off a passed ball, Jensen would run from first to third, advancing him into scoring position. Wade would make contact with the ball, scoring Jensen, bringing the score to 5-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.

Grantsville would finally get on the board, but the Spartans would hold them to just one run inn the inning, keeping their lead of four. Emery would rally again in the top of the sixth, as Hayden Abrams would get on base by a hit by pitch.

Alton was back at the plate, continuing his dominance with a single to right field. Jensen had a nice hit ball to right, where the Cowboy outfielder was able to make the play at home, for the first out of the inning for the Spartans.

Mason was up and hit a bouncing ball to the infield, where his speed would end up beating the fielders, as he would get on base, filling the diamond with runners. Wade was up next, and would score a runner off an error by the Grantsville shortstop.

Kade Larsen then was walked with the bases loaded, scoring one more for the Emery team in the inning. Treven Gilbert then poked the ball to left field, bringing in two more runners, making the score at the end of the sixth inning 9-1, in favor of the Spartans.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Spartans would find themselves in a bit of a jam that Grantsville would capitalize on. With the bases loaded and after a couple pitching changes, the Cowboys were rallying for a comeback.

With Gilbert on the mound, the Emery boys were able to stay composed and close out the Grantsville rally and end the game with a final score of 9-6.

Alton was perfect in the batter’s box, going four for four on the evening. Alton finished the game with a triple, RBI and two runs score. Kade Larsen and Hayden Christiansen would finish the night with an RBI.

Wade Stilson was on the mound for six innings, ending the game with 10 strikeouts for Emery. He also brought in three runners batted, had two runs scored and a couple stolen bases. Mason Stilson would touch home plate twice in the game with a stolen base. Treven Gilbert earned the save on the mound and drove in two RBI on the offensive side.

The Spartans advance in the double elimination tournament, set to play the familiar region opponent, the Canyon View Falcons. The Falcons swept the Spartans in the regular season, both by 10 runs, as they will have a tough battle on Tuesday night. The game is set to start at 6:30 p.m., for the final game to be held on the BYU field.