Castleview Hospital Earns Back-to-Back ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

Castleview Hospital Press Release

New Grade for spring 2024 is a national recognition for patient safety

Price, Utah (May 1, 2024) – Castleview Hospital earned another “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“Earning an “A” grade back-to-back shows the commitment the Castleview team has to patient safety,” stated Greg Cook, CEO at Castleview Hospital. “Serving our community is a great honor, and this recognition is due to the patient-first care that the physicians, providers, nurses and staff provide every day.”

“Everyone who works at Castleview Hospital should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank Castleview, its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Castleview Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram and via The Leapfrog Group newsletter.