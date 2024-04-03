Emery Wins Over Manti in Extra Inning

The Spartans traveled to Manti to face the Templars on Tuesday afternoon for their first meeting of the year between the Region 12 teams.

Emery would strike first with three runs in the second inning, the Templars answered with two of their own in the same inning. Both teams would get one more run in the fifth inning, making the score 4-3, in favor of the Spartans. In the top of the seventh, Emery would add on three more runs, giving them the lead by four.

Manti was down, but not out, as they rallied and scored four runs in the inning. The teams were set for extra innings.

With the bases loaded and one out, Kade Larsen sent a sacrifice fly, bringing in the leading run. The Templars made a nice double play in the same at bat, sending them to the bottom of the eighth. With two outs and the bases loaded for Manti, Wade Stilson earned the save with a grounder hit to second, as the Spartans secured their third region win.

Kade Larsen went 4-4 in the batter’s box, with two doubles, three RBIs and the sacrifice fly. Hayden Christiansen also had a double in the game, with a run scored. Tyce Larsen had two runs batted in for his team, along with Turner Stoker and Peyton Alton bringing in a run as well.

Emery will meet with Manti again on Friday on their home field for their sixth region game, which will be broadcast live on etvnews.com/livesports.