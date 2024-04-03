Dinos Fall in Close Game to Region Leader

The Carbon Dinos baseball team traveled to Cedar City on Tuesday to face Canyon View, who sit atop the Region 12 standings with an undefeated region record.

Carbon would score first in the first inning, as both teams kept it pretty solid on the defensive end in the matchup. The Falcons had a scoring run in the middle innings, giving them the lead, 4-1 over the Dinos.

In the top of the sixth, Carbon scored a couple more, lessening the deficient to just one run. Unfortunately, it was a little too late as they couldn’t score any in the top of seven, giving the Falcons their sixth win in the region.

Jace Barlow would get his third home run for the season for the Dino squad. Rydge Butler would get the other earned RBI as Carbon was limited to eight hits in the game and seven runners left on base.

The Dinos will have a shot at redemption on their home field Thursday, facing the Falcons once more. Carbon is sitting at the third spot in Region 12 at 4-1. Juab is in the second spot with a 5-1 record and the Falcons have a perfect 6-0 record leading the Region.