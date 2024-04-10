Emery Wins Third Straight Region Game

The Spartan baseball squad traveled to Mt. Pleasant to face the North Sanpete Hawks on Tuesday for a region matchup. The teams were keeping it even throughout four innings, with the score tied 1-1.

The Spartans had a nice three run inning in the top of five, giving them the advantage. They tacked on three more in the sixth, giving them the 7-1 cushion. The Hawks found their bats, as they would also score three runs in the bottom of the sixth, to make the score 7-4.

Emery scored one more in the seventh, giving them the four-run lead, as the Hawks were unsuccessful at getting the comeback rally going. Emery would get the win, 8-4, improving their region record to 5-2.

Hayden Abrams had a dinger in the game, as well as three runs scored to go with his home run. Wade Stilson went three for three with a hit by pitch, getting a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Spartans. Turner Stoker did well on the mound, going five innings, allowing one run, two hits and six strikeouts.

Mason Stilson went three for four, finishing with two runs scored. Hayden Christiansen had an RBI, with two runs scored in the game, and Kade Larsen finished with an RBI as the Spartans claimed their fifth region victory.

Emery will face the region leader, Canyon View, on Thursday in Cedar City for their second meeting of the year. The Spartans fell in the first matchup, 11-1. After that, they are quickly back at it, playing the Hawks again on Friday in Castle Dale.