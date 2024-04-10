Dinos Fall for Second Region Loss

Carbon baseball traveled to face the Manti Templars for their first meeting of the year between the clubs. Manti was on a four-game losing streak after starting the season out with eight wins of their nine games.

The Templars scored four runs in the first inning, showing they were there to play ball. Carbon would take the advantage in the top of the third, scoring five runs in the inning. Both teams would tack on more runs in the following innings with the score 8-7, going into the sixth.

Manti had another solid inning, scoring three more runs in the bottom of the sixth, giving them a cushion in the seventh inning. Carbon would put up one run in the top of seven, though unfortunately they could not pull off the comeback victory in a valiant effort with the final, 11-8.

Peyton Molinar was solid in his at bats, going three for four with a triple, a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Jace Barlow continued to produce at the plate, ending the night with a double and two RBIs on his two hits.

Cameron Vasquez went two for three, with a runner batted in. Michael Vigil had a couple RBIs himself, as well as Maizen Prichard and Rydge Butler bringing in a runner for the Dino squad.

The Dinos (5-2) drop to third in the Region 12 rankings behind Canyon View (7-1) and Juab (6-1). They will see the Templars again Friday on their home field for a revenge game hoping to stay atop the region’s rankings.