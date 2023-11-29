Emery Wrestlers Top Manti in First Duel of the Season

Photo Courtesy of Riata Cummings

By Julie Johansen

A large crowd of supporters came to watch the Emery wrestlers defeat Manti in both the varsity and JV matches on Tuesday at the Spartan Center. Following all the wins in the junior varsity division, the varsity grapplers were ready for their own wins on the mat. Six falls, two decisions and a Manti forfeit gave Emery the 51-30 win.

Wrestling in the 106 pound class, Trent Gilbert won with a pin, as did Dixon Peacock at 126, Derrick Birch at 132, Quirt Payne at 138, Tayden Allan at 157 and Boden Christman at 175. Hazen Meccariello, 165, won by a decision with a score of 6-0, and Raiden Ewell won by forfeit.

A numerous young squad for Emery is preparing for duels, tournaments and clashes every week except Christmas week until divisionals, which will be the first week of February.