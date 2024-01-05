Emery Wrestlers Win Close Match on the Road

Stock Photo by Rileigh Meccariello

By Julie Johansen

The Emery Spartan wrestling team traveled to North Sevier on Thursday evening and was victorious in a close 36-33 match against the Wolves. With only four falls and two decisions, the entire match was nip ‘n tuck.

Monty Christiansen, Ben Farley, Boden Christman and Easton Farley were able to pin their opponents. Dixon Peacock and Mason Stewart had wins with close decision scores of 9-8 and 7-6, respectively. Mason Thornley added six points to the score with a forfeit from North Sevier in the 175-pound weight class.

Early Friday morning, the Spartans traveled to Uintah High in Vernal for the Tournament of Champions on Jan. 5 and 6.