The Lord welcomed home Floyd Lynn Brotherson, age 89, on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at his home in Logandale, Nevada. He was born September 29, 1934, in Elmo, Utah to Lynn Orson and Maxine Erickson Brotherson. On October 15, 1955, he married Mina (Kay) Reed in S.L.C., Utah. She preceded him in death on November 27, 2007. On November 28, 2008, he married Gayle Elaine Carlson Garrett in Salt Lake City, UT.

Floyd grew up in Elmo until age eight when his family relocated to Salt Lake City. Floyd raised his family in S.L.C., Utah and Holualoa, Hawaii. In 1982 he moved back to Elmo where he worked as a contractor and skilled craftsman who built custom cabinets and homes. His love of playing guitar and singing put a smile on all our faces. Floyd also served the Lord as pastor of the Living Church until he retired. He enjoyed fishing and bow hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Gayle of Logandale; sisters Earlene, Marylou, and Paulette, three sons and one daughter: Bill Brotherson of Ammon, ID; Danny (Cyndi) Brotherson of Price, UT; Lynn (Skip) Brotherson of Price, UT; Debbie Harper of Price, UT; step children: Linda (Allan) Moore of Ogden, UT; Rick (Debby) Garrett of Herriman, UT; Susie (Mike) Terrell of Logandale, NV; 58 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother David, sisters Joanne and Connie, daughter in-law Denise, four stepchildren: Patty, Debra, Judy and Ron.

His celebration of life will be held in Price, Utah on January 20th at 12:00 pm at the Price United Methodist Church (200 E. 10 N.). Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com