Emery Wrestling Defeats Maple Mountain on Senior and Alumni Night *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen

Senior and alumni night for Emery High wrestlers is always a big crowd pleaser and Thursday evening was no exception. Many alumni wrestlers were invited to the mat to be recognized between the junior varsity and varsity duels.

Six senior wrestlers were honored with their parents this year for senior night. The senior wrestlers were Mason Stewart, Boden Christman, Tayden Allen, Easton Thornley, Dane Sitterud and Monty Christiansen.

Senior cheerleaders, senior Maple Mountain wrestlers, support groups for the Emery squad, scorekeepers, announcers and the Emery High administration were all recognized and thanked for their support. The team captains also thanked the coaches.

Following the recognitions in their final home dual of the year, Emery wrestlers were able to score a big win, scoring 45 points to Maple Mountain’s 27. With five pins from Ty Christiansen, Dixon Peacock, Ryan Collard, Derrick Birch, and Boden Christman along with a tech fall by Damon Farley and one Maple Mountain forfeit, the Spartans were able to score the large win.