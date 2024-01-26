Big Third Quarter Gets Lady Dinos the Win

The Carbon Dinos (15-4) hosted the Delta Rabbits (5-14) on Thursday night for a regional matchup. The Lady Dinos came out strong in the first half, but the Rabbits were not going to let it be an easy fight. The score at the break was 29-22, with Carbon in the lead.

The third quarter brought many baskets for the Lady Dino squad, with 22 points scored in the quarter compared to the Rabbits’ six points. The score was too far out of hand for Delta as Carbon would secure its tenth straight region win, 61-42.

Amiah Timothy had yet another all-around incredible performance, scoring 20 points for the Lady Dinos. Defensively, she was everywhere, with six steals and two blocks for the night. Jacie Jensen, the junior point guard, had a well-rounded game as well. Jensen scored 20 points, going a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line. She would add on four rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Madison Orth had a solid defensive game, getting three steals for Carbon. Kylan Sorenson and Bailey Curtis would both do well on the boards, getting eight apiece.

Next, the Lady Dinos will host the Richfield Wildcats (15-4) on Tuesday night, who are number two in the Region 12 standings behind Carbon. Richfield is 9-1 in region, with the sole loss being to Carbon, which is sure to make for an exciting game. The game will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 on etvews.com/livesports.