Emery Youth Participate at Girls and Boys State

Emery County youth recently traveled to Weber State University to participate in the annual Girls and Boys State events. These participants joined with others from around the state to learn about the United States Constitution, government and military while also having opportunities to earn scholarship and college political science credits.

For the American Legion Auxiliary 42, the participants were Rileigh Meccariello, daughter of Matthew and Melinda Meccareillo, and Courtney Behling, daughter of Brett and Karen Behling. Ashlyn Durrant participated for Orangeville while Haylie McArthur, Sydney Carter, Deri Thatcher and Addi Hougham were present for north Emery.

“American Legion Auxiliary and the girls would like to thank all those that supported the bingo fundraiser, and a special thank you to Mayor Adele and Ferron City for their generous donation and continued support,” the American Legion Auxiliary 42 shared.

The Emery County participants for Boys State included Tyson Dulude, Alexander Frederick, Merritt Meccariello and Zayne Perea.