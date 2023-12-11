Empty Weight Classes Hurt Spartans at Juab Winter Classic

Photo Courtesy of Riata Cummings

By Julie Johansen

Emery wrestlers competed in the Juab Winter Classic tournament on Friday and Saturday. Fourteen wrestlers were entered in the event, leaving a couple of weights empty.

Some JV wrestlers were moved up for those not attending and Easton Thornley wrestled four matches before withdrawing because of an injury. These empty weights cost 18 points for the Emery team in each duel.

The Spartan wrestlers won three duels, scoring over Manti with a score of 60-24 as well as a victory against Gunnison 54-18. The Spartans tied with Millard, 39-39, but Emery got the win because of scoring first in the duel.

Emery lost to Uintah 76-6, Altamont 39-36, Timpanogos 49-27, Fremont 51-30 and Uintah B 45-33. There were 21 teams from throughout Utah at the tournament.

Scoring big for Emery were Monty Christiansen at 113 pounds with eight wins and no losses and Dixon Peacock at 120 pounds with six wins and two losses. Tayden Allen at 150 pounds and Boden Christman 165 pounds both finished with a 5-3 record.

Rayden Ewell (120), Ryan Collard (126), Benjamin Farley (144) and Devon Byars (175) all had four wins and four losses. Easton Thornley also had four wins before withdrawing because of injury.

The Spartans will wrestle at home on Thursday evening in a duel meet with Canyon View and then head to Salt Lake to the REAL Stadium for the Christmas Clash Tournament on Friday and Saturday.