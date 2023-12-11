Emery County Students Light Up the Holidays at Zions Bank

Press Release

Emery County students helped ring in the holidays at Zions Bank as part of the bank’s 51st annual “Lights On” ceremony.

On Monday, Dec. 4, first through sixth grade students from Ferron Elementary hung their handmade ornaments on the Christmas tree inside Zions Bank’s Castle Dale branch. Then, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, fifth grade students from Cleveland Elementary visited Zions Bank’s Huntington branch to deliver the ornaments they created.

The children also enjoyed refreshments and received a contribution to their respective schools. The decorated trees will be on display in the branch lobbies through the holidays.

“We love this annual tradition because it gets us into the holiday spirit,” said Mel Hugentobler, manager of Zions Bank’s Castle Dale and Huntington branches. “We hope everyone in the community will enjoy the children’s ornaments as much as we do.”

More than 4,000 students from 72 Utah and Idaho elementary schools are participating in the “Lights On” tree-trimming tradition this year by making colorful decorations for Christmas trees in Zions Bank branch lobbies. In addition, a number of Zions Bank branches have invited students from special-needs classes and Title 1 schools to decorate the trees in their lobbies. Zions Bank has been inviting students to participate in this annual holiday event for 51 years.