End-of-Year Water Conservation Update Given

Heading into the fall, Miles Nelson of Price City gave a year-end water conservation update at the council meeting on Wednesday evening. Nelson explained that the water year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 each year.

He began by saying that the city is still tracking below average on demand and, now that temperatures are easing off, the demand is dropping even more. The plant is anticipated to stay operational until likely the first week of October.

At that time, citizens should be winding down on outside watering for the year. “It’s been a challenging year, of course,” Nelson conceded.

He then shared that crews have been diligent in keeping the water pure and drinkable and have not had issues in that regard. The water has been tested weekly due to challenges and Nelson said it is commendable to keep good, clean water coming to the city.

Scofield Reservoir is now down to 25% capacity and the irrigation also usually winds down around the first of October. Precipitation wise, the city sits at 69% of the average and will probably finish the year at about that.