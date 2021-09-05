Enjoy Recovery Day with USARA

Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness (USARA) is welcoming the community to honor recovery with during the 2021 Recovery Day. This is an event with the purpose of reminding all that recovery is for everyone.

The event is slated to be hosted at the Carbon County fairgrounds and softball fields. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 24, there will be resource booths, education, swag, kids’ face painting, a raffle and more. From 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. that evening, there will be food trucks and a law enforcement, first responders and recoveree softball game.

There will be a free shuttle service for this event with pickup taking place at the Price City Peace Garden every hour, on the hour, from 11 a.m. up until 5 p.m.

This event is brought to the community by USARA, Four Corners Community Behavioral Health, StepOne Services, Castleview Hospital, Recovery Ways, Wasatch Crest Treatment, United Way of Eastern Utah, Life Balance Recovery, the Southeast Utah Health Department and more.

Those that wish to obtain additional information on this event may contact USARA at (877) 590-5965.