Grants Available to Help Businesses Improve Workplace Safety

Press Release

The Utah Labor Commission is now accepting applications from businesses and other entities for Workplace Safety Grants for 2022.

The grants help businesses, nonprofit and community organizations, labor unions, and government agencies based in or doing business in Utah implement or improve programs, practices, and training to reduce or prevent occupational injuries and deaths among their employees. Approximately $650,000 is available between two types of grants for projects from January through December 2022:

Program Grant: Provides funds for organizations to start new or continue and improve existing safety programs to create safer working conditions. There is no limit to grant amount requests, but they generally range from $1,000 to $85,000.

Awards Grant: Helps nonprofit, trade and industry organizations fund activities and events to recognize employees, partners and affiliates for their commitment to and actions that improve workplace safety. This grant is limited to $5,000 per organization.

Grants are awarded on a competitive basis according to the proposals included in the applications and their adherence to Workplace Safety Grant program criteria and guidelines.

For application forms and program information and criteria, go to laborcommission.utah.gov, click Workplace Safety, then Apply For Grant.

Grant applications are due at the Utah Labor Commission by Friday, October 1, 2021.

The Utah Labor Commission is a state agency that works to achieve safety for employers and employees in the state’s workplaces and ensure fairness in employment and housing through services that include consultation, education, inspections, compliance and mediation.