Ephemeral Geometry by SLC Artist Joshua Luther on Exhibit at Gallery East

Gallery East Press Release

Price, UT—Salt Lake City artist, Joshua Luther, will share his printed paintings at Gallery East in an exhibition entitled “Ephemeral Geometry: Juxtapositions in Print.” The Exhibit will run from April 2 through April 26 in the Central Instruction Building (CIB) on the campus of Utah State University Eastern.

Describing his creative process, Luther points to the important ingredients of his work. “In my artistic practice, I explore the intersection of mundane landscapes with vibrant geometric forms, inviting viewers to reconsider the ordinary through a lens of abstraction and transformation. Utilizing common tools such as desktop printers and office papers, I craft prints that blur the boundaries between the digital and the tangible.” Luther meshes different media to create engaging montage pieces that are full of depth and meaning. “Through methods of waxing or cutting through paper, I imbue each piece with a sense of translucency or layering, adding depth and dimension to the imagery.”

The contrast of geometry, color, and the natural environment play an important role in the designs. “The juxtaposition of gritty, everyday landscapes with sharp circles and bold hues serves as a focal point of my work, challenging traditional notions of beauty and perception. By infusing mundane scenes with bursts of color and geometric precision, I aim to provoke thought on the inherent contrasts within our environment,” Luther explains.

“In some of my pieces, I delve deeper into the textures and patterns of industrial structures, employing zoomed-in scans and reprints to create a sense of disconnection from the original subject. This process of abstraction serves to highlight the inherent beauty and complexity of these often-overlooked elements, inviting viewers to explore the interplay between familiarity and abstraction.”

“Through my work, I seek to evoke a sense of wonder and contemplation, inviting viewers to discover beauty in the mundane and find harmony amidst contrasts. Each piece is a testament to the transformative power of art, urging us to see the world with fresh eyes and embrace the beauty of imperfection.”

Joshua Luther is an accomplished artist whose creative journey began at a tender age. Since his early childhood, Luther has been captivated by the world of art, exploring various mediums and techniques with a relentless passion. His dedication and natural talent have propelled him to achieve great heights in the realm of visual arts, making him a distinguished figure in the contemporary art scene.

He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree with a specialization in painting from Utah State University, where he delved deep into the expressive possibilities of color, form, and composition. During this period, Luther’s work exhibited an innate ability to evoke emotions and provoke introspection.

Driven by an insatiable curiosity and a desire to expand his artistic horizons, Luther pursued further education, obtaining a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degree with an emphasis in printmaking from the prestigious University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This interdisciplinary experience allowed him to explore new avenues of creativity and further refine his technical expertise.

Currently based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Luther continues to push the boundaries of his artistic endeavors. His work has garnered critical acclaim and has been showcased in numerous exhibitions and galleries, both nationally and internationally.

The exhibit, “Ephemeral Geometry,” will continue through April 26. An artist’s reception will be held on Friday, April 5, 6-8 PM. Students, faculty, and the public are invited to attend.

The gallery is free and open to the public during the academic year.

Gallery East’s Spring 2024 hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed weekends and holidays.

For questions, contact Noel Carmack at 435-613-5241 or by email at noel.carmack@usu.edu.