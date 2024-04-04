Wildlife Education Day Hosted for Carbon County Homeschool Group

The USDA Forest Service and the Manti-La Sal National Forest released their April newsletter, the Manti Happenings.

In the newsletter this month, a special Wildlife Education Day was highlighted. In March, Wildlife Biologist Jeff Jewkes hosted this education day for the Carbon County Homeschool Group. This consisted of around 20 students, who were accompanied by some parents.

During the course of the day, Jewkes spoke about wildlife habitats and ecosystems, while also showing the young participants some animal skulls and hides.

Jewkes also led a nature hike, where the students were taught how to look for signs of wildlife.