8-3-1947 to 8-7-2022

Ernie Bentley left this world the morning of August 7th, 2022.

A longtime resident of Carbon County, Ernie lived a huge, colorful life long before setting roots in Price.

As many of you know, that rich life fueled his storytelling and shaped his actions until his dying day. After retiring from UP&L, Ernie could be seen working in the Utah wilderness with the Bureau of Land Management. As Ernie was an outstanding explorer and by far at his happiest in the backcountry or on the river, he hardly considered it work.

Ernie loved this community and participated wholeheartedly in many activities over the years. Along with his beloved partner in all things Nancy, he could be seen being walked by their pack of Golden Retrievers and introducing his longtime love of reading to the children of Carbon County through the PAWS program.

An avid shooter and cowboy reenactor, Ernie was influential in the sport shooting community throughout Carbon and Emery counties.

My father was funny, brilliant, generous, loving and genuinely kind. He taught me as his only child to shoot, camp, explore, dress a wound, braid hair, and play cribbage. There will never be another human who shines with his mix of safety, home, and comfort.

Ernie is survived by his lifelong love Nancy. Together, they helped shape the world around them into a beautiful place and never once wasted a moment together.

Ernie is remembered by his daughter Jenny, for his resounding love for her and the lessons he passed down. I would be remiss to say nothing of the blood, bone and soul relations that feel his loss, along with every friend that became family, and every stranger who became a friend.

In lieu of flowers, be kind to a stranger and smile at someone who is trying their best. My dad believed wholeheartedly that small actions had huge outcomes and the universe needs huge outcomes.