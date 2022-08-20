Girls on the Run in Carbon County

Photos by Alisa Morley

Carbon School District Press Release

Carbon School District’s Director of After School Programming, Alisa Morley, recently spoke about a program implemented in the district’s elementary schools last school-year. The program is called “Girls on the Run.”

The program’s website states, “Girls on the Run reaches girls at a critical stage, strengthening their confidence at a time when society begins to tell them they can’t. Underscoring the important connection between physical and emotional health, our program addresses the whole girl when she needs it the most.”

Morley, along with Karina Boyden, K’Lyn Hepworth and Robyn Geyser, got Carbon elementary schools involved and have been impressed with the outcome. Using materials and help with equipment from the program, the Rising Raptor staff was able to start with 29 girls throughout the five elementary schools.

“The more we implemented the program, the more we recognized the great benefit it offered our girls,” said Morley.

The physical exercise alone was a benefit to the overall health and wellbeing of each girl; but then add in the emotional regulation exercises, the values of respect for self and others, the connection with team members, community, family and staff, and the way the activities stimulated brain function, and they are all a part of making participation in Girls on the Run a life-changing experience.

Morley recalled, “It was fun to see the hope that it ignited in our girls to recognize that they have power within themselves to create good things in their lives. Being a part of empowering girls to become a better version of themselves and to see how good they felt about that was an incredible experience.”

In rural communities, we often don’t have the same or at least not as many opportunities to become a part of something bigger than ourselves. However, Girls on the Run offered that opportunity to some of the girls in our schools this past year and the program directors and students were grateful for the experience.