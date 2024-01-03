“Erratics,” A Portfolio of Prints from Utah Artists on View at Gallery East

Gallery East Press Release

Artists creatively explore their relationship to the Utah landscape in an exhibit of prints at Utah State University Eastern. The exhibit, entitled “Erratics,” will be on view from Jan. 9-31 at Gallery East in the Central Instruction Building on the USU Eastern campus.

An exhibit prospectus explains the title of the show: “A glacial erratic is a glacially-deposited rocks which differ from size and type native to the area which it rests. They are formed by glacial erosion, resulting from the movement of ice. Glaciers crack, gouge, or thrust pieces of bedrock and carry them, often over hundreds of miles. Erratics take their name from the Latin word errare, meaning ‘to wander.’ They are hugely significant, they mark the path of prehistoric glacial movements as they can be traced back to their parent bedrock.”

The artists in this exhibit conceptualized glacial erratic as a metaphor by exploring their relationship to Utah. How did you come to live in Utah? How has this varied landscape shaped you personally? How has your personal ‘bedrock’ informed your response to place?

Saltgrass Printmakers is non-profit open print shop located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their goal is to support and promote printmaking as a first-class member of the fine-art community by providing education programs open to the public, open community access to professional-grade printmaking facilities, and supporting collaborative opportunities for artists and for the public. Saltgrass Printmakers was founded by Erik Brunvand, Sandy Brunvand and Stefanie Dykes.

Participating artists include Gary Barton, Erik Brunvand, Haylee Canonico, Rob Chipman, Aloe Corry, Robert DeGroff, Jim Despain, Justin Diggle, Stefanie Dykes, Michael Gaffney, Trishelle Jeffery, Abraham Kimball, Wayne Kimball, Adam Larsen, Holland Larsen, Amanda Lee, Abraham McCowan, Deborah McDermott, Manie Powers-Torrey, Kathy Puzey, James Rees, Andrew Rice, K. Stevenson and Mary Toscano.

About Utah Arts & Museums and the Traveling Exhibit Program

Utah Arts & Museums’ Traveling Exhibit Program is a statewide outreach program that provides schools, museums, libraries and community galleries with the opportunity to bring curated exhibitions to their community. This program is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information on participating in the program, please contact Fletcher Booth at fbooth@utah.gov.

Utah Arts & Museums is a division of the Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement. Arts & Museums provides funding, education, and technical services to individuals and organizations statewide so that all Utahans, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity or economic status, can access, understand, and receive the benefits of arts and culture. Additional information on the programs and services can be found at artsandmuseums.utah.gov.

The exhibit, “Erratics,” will be on view through Jan. 31. Students, faculty, staff and the public are invited. The gallery is located in the Central Instruction Building.

The gallery is free and open to the public during the academic year. Gallery East’s Spring 2024 hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed weekends and holidays.

For questions, contact Noel Carmack at (435) 613-5241 or by email at noel.carmack@usu.edu.