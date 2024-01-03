Mary Frances Matilda Lucero Rascon

March 21, 1954 -December 27, 2023

Mary Rascon, 69, of Carlsbad, New Mexico went to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Cremation has taken place, and the family is having a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 4:00 PM, at Carlsbad Bible Church located at 1204 W. McKay. All are welcome to attend.

Mary was born on March 21, 1954, in Price, Utah to Joe Max Lucero and Tillie Vigil Lucero.

Mary graduated from Provo High School in 1972. She received her certification in cosmetology. Shortly, after she met the love of her life, Raul Rascon, and they married in 1974. They moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico, in 1980 where she began her career with Payless Shoesource in Price, Utah, and 15 years later she decided to become a park ranger at the Carlsbad Caverns.

In 2005, she retired, staying home making wreaths, floral arrangements for different occasions, aprons and dish towels. Mary was a natural caregiver and loved to help at the nursing home with the elderly and help her best friend Alicia who lived across the street from her. To some, Mary was known as the homemade burrito and tortilla lady.

Mary is survived by her husband Raul Rascon, daughters Felina Rascon, Tracy Rascon (husband Phil) and grandsons Kenny Granado (fiance Brianna), Kevan Granado, and Phillip Finley-Rascon. Bonus Son Daniel Lucero (wife Afton, children, Monique Lucero, and Vincent Lucero). Brothers John Hernandez (wife Linda), Arsenio Marquez (wife Ruby) Dixie Hernandez (wife of Sammy Lee Hernadez-deceased). Sisters Mary Lou Maestas, Anita Palacios, and Tina Riche. Beloved niece Claudia Rascon and numerous nephews and niece.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Max and Tillie Lucero, her brothers, Chris Lucero, Gilbert Lucero, Cristobol (Tofe) Lucero and Sammy Hernandez, sisters Rosanna Hinchey and Julia Davies