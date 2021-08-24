Errors Sink the Pirates

ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

Green River struggled at home this past week with two consecutive losses. The Pirates first played Diamond Ranch Academy (DRA) on Wednesday and fell behind in the third when DRA scored eight runs.

A dropped third strike ultimately allowed four more runs to come around to score in the inning. It would be 12-0 before the Pirates got on the board. Jordan Anderson hit a two-run double in the fifth, but it was too little too late. DRA defeated Green River 12-2.

Friday’s game against Valley was an even bigger challenge. The Pirates tallied five errors through the first six batters. Valley took advantage and pushed across 12 runs in the opening frame.

Green River’s hopes were dashed by the early miscues, allowing Valley to sink the Pirates 14-0. All 14 runs were unearned in the contest. One bright spot, however, is that Jarrett Guerrera had a great day from the plate, going 2-2.

The Pirates (1-6) will travel to take on Bryce Valley (4-6) on Wednesday. They will then be home to face Panguitch (8-2) on Friday and Wendover (1-2) on Saturday.