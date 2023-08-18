Escalante Overpowers Lady Pirates

ETV News Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

Escalante used its home court to its advantage in a non-conference matchup against Green River on Thursday. The Lady Pirates fought to gain traction on the road, but ultimately fell 3-0.

The Lady Moquis were a powerhouse in the opening set, securing the 25-7 victory. Green River began to find its groove in the second, putting forth its best set of the night; however, Escalante still managed to secure the 25-19 win in the second set.

The Lady Pirates fought to stay in the game in the third, but Escalante closed the door with a 25-16 victory to take the 3-0 win.

Green River (1-1) will look for a win against Grand (0-1) on Tuesday. The matchup will be in Moab at 6 p.m.