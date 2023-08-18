Richfield Blazes Past Emery

The Lady Spartans traveled to Richfield to take on the Lady Wildcats on the courts on Thursday.

In first singles, Emery’s Brooklynn Ekker took on Emrie Sorenson, which proved to be a back and forth affair. Ekker took the first set 6-3, Sorenson took the second 4-6 and then Ekker had a comeback in the third, 6-3. That would be the only win for Emery during the roadtrip. From there, Richfield stormed the court and did not give an inch to the Lady Spartans.

In second singles, Lady Spartan Cheyenne Bingham went against Charlotte Poulsen and was defeated 6-2, 6-4. Then, in third singles, Chloe Wagner met with Lady Wildcat Summer Stevens, who triumphed both sets 6-0.

Emery’s Acelyn Migliori and Tailynn Minchey faced off against Ellie Graf and Peyton Byars for first doubles. Both sets were won by Richfield, 6-4 and 7-5. In second doubles, the Emery duo of Julia Peterson and Kallee Oliver met with Halamehi Vakautakakala and Kenadee Norris. Once again, Richfield swung without relent, earning 6-0 and 6-2 wins.

Finally, Taya Cowley and Lily Sorenson represented Emery in third doubles, facing off against Sienna Blackner and Lainey Udy. The Richfield duo triumphed, 6-0 and 6-1. Ultimately, Richfield walked away victorious, 5-1.

Up next, Emery will welcome Canyon View to its home court on Aug. 24.