ETV News Coat Drive Underway

Beginning this week, ETV News has partnered with multiple businesses within the community to spread the warmth this holiday season with a coat drive.

We are asking for donations of new or gently-used coats to give back to those in Carbon and Emery counties. Children’s coats are a great need in our community and are highly-requested.

There are multiple drop-off locations spanning across the two counties. In Carbon County, you can donate at AutoFarm Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 354 State Highway 55 in Price, AutoFarm Ford at 811 Westwood Blvd. in Price, Bill’s Home Furnishings at 45 South 300 East in Price, Blue Diamond Chevrolet Buick GMC at 1355 South Carbon Avenue in Price or Emery Telcom 625 East 100 North in Price. Emery County locations include Magnuson Lumber at 495 East Main Street in Castle Dale or Emery Telcom at 445 UT-29 in Orangeville.

Help us help our community this holiday season by spreading the warmth. All donations will be picked up on Dec. 12 and then distributed to those in need.

Our coat drive is possible thanks to the following sponsors: AutoFarm Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, AutoFarm Price Ford, Bill’s Home Furnishings, Blue Diamond GM, Edgy Bling, Emery Telcom, Jade Energy, Magnuson Lumber and Tony Basso.