ETV News Named CCCC Community Spotlight

During the September luncheon for the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, the community spotlight shone on ETV News. Scottie Draper, who is the manager, presented on behalf of the team.

She explained that ETV News is a subsidiary of Emery Telcom that was created years ago as a community service. It was founded on the principal that no one should ever have to pay to be informed about the community. Everything that is offered, from the newspaper, website, local TV stations and live sports that is broadcasted, is free.

Draper began with the newspaper during the first week that it was sent to print in 2013. To start, she was trained as a part-time reporter. Today, she leads a small team and, even though ETV News is tied in with Emery Telcom, it is operated independently.

Draper’s team consists of Traci Bishop, community correspondent, Jamie Swank, design and social media, Jason Stamatakis, advertising specialist and Julie Johansen, who acts as a correspondent in Emery County.

Draper stated that those in attendance at the luncheon have likely noticed the team out in the community covering events, promoting businesses and more.

“I really want to give a huge shoutout to them, because the newspaper and everything we do wouldn’t be possible without them, as well as Emery Telcom’s support,” Draper said.

Those that are interested in advertising, article opportunities and more can contact the ETV News team at (435) 636-3941.