Last week, Helper City Public Works announced that there will be a planned power outage that will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The outage is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. It will last for three hours and will affect the area that is highlighted on the map. However, Uintah Street will be out for six to eight hours.

Those that will be affected are urged to plan accordingly, as a pole and line are being replaced. Public Works thanked the community for their patience.