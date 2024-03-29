EUCCU Celebrates Easter with Annual Piggy Hunt *Photo Gallery*

Eastern Utah Community Credit Union (EUCCU) hosted their annual Easter Piggy Hunt on Thursday evening. The Easter egg hunt took place at the credit union’s Price branch, drawing in a large crowd ready to hunt eggs and find special piggies located in their back lot.

The hunt was sectioned off into various age groups starting at 1-3 years old, 4-7 years old and 8-12 years old. Bruce Yost of EUCCU, alongside the pig mascot, welcomed the crowds and gave a countdown for the hunt to begin. The children energetically ran up the hill, scooping up colorful egg and piggies as they climbed.

After the eggs were gathered, participants broke open their eggs to find the prizes inside while the piggies were brought back to EUCCU personnel for additional prizes. EUCCU also offered a raffle, cotton candy and photo opportunities with the iconic pig mascot.

All proceeds will go toward EUCCU Angel Tree fundraiser.