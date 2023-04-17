Evelyn Huntsman

FERRON, UTAH – Evelyn M Peacock Huntsman, 84, April 12, 2023, Heber, Utah. Evelyn was born June 6, 1938 in Orangeville, Utah to William Morris and Maree Rasmussen Peacock. She was the middle of three children. Howard Huntsman knew that she was the one for him and they were married on June 23, 1960 in the Manti Temple.

Evelyn was raised in the heart of Emery County and remembers singing at many funerals, programs, and WW II bonfire farewells with her older sister, JoAnn. With her father passing away when she was 9, her mother was the strength of the family. Before she graduated from high school, Samuel Guy Ware married Maree and was a loving father figure to them and their posterity. She and her younger brother, George, loved to play ball as soon as they could smell the green grass and would stay out until they couldn’t see the ball. He said she was a ‘real slugger.’ She enjoyed many areas of her education and was also the Emery County Dairy Princess which turned into the Miss Emery County Pageant. After graduating as valedictorian of South Emery in 1956, Evelyn continued her education at BYU (true blue) and graduated with an Economics in Management of the Home and Housing Design Bachelor degree in 1960, which helped her in various vocational pursuits throughout her life.

After marriage to Howard, they continued his education in Logan where they started their little family with Michael Howard and Cheri. After Howard’s graduation, life took them to New Mexico where Evelyn worked at the Navajo schools while Howard taught Ag. Wayne Morris was born at this time and then they returned back to Emery County where Jackie Lynn was their final child.

Evelyn was an all-around talent. She could umpire softball games all day and into dusk, referee volleyball, make butter from the cows that were just milked, make fresh bread, and bottle bushels of peaches. She could fuel up a car, fix a flat tire, and wash the windows in record time at Cleon’s Service, nurse baby pigs, milk goats, and feed bummer calves. Anyone who grew up in Ferron had a good chance of having piano lessons from her as she taught piano in her home for over 40 years. Family history has been a lifelong project. In the early years, she would organize groups to attend the Salt Lake Genealogy Library once a month. Later, she helped to organize the Ferron Stake Genealogy Library. One of her greatest accomplishments has been compiling the histories for Ferron and Molen for the book, “Ferron, A Peach of a Place” along with her friend, Roma Powell, which was a 10-year labor of love.

Evelyn was very active in her community and the LDS Church where she held many leadership offices and ward/stake callings. Some of her greatest friends were made as she joined them in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, Emery County Historical Society, County Archives, County Library Board, Judge of Election, political parties, and especially on the golf course where she spent every minute she could with the Millsite Women’s Golf.

Evelyn has loved much and will be greatly missed. The world has been a better place because of her.

Evelyn is survived by her four children: Michael Howard and Leslie Huntsman (Heber City), John and Cheri Bowen (Sandy), Wayne Morris and Rexanne Huntsman (Ferron), and Seth and Jackie Allred (Elmo); Sister-in-law Arlene Peacock (St George); 18 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard; parents William and Maree Peacock, Samuel Guy Ware, Cleon and Eva Howard Huntsman; siblings Calvin and JoAnn Cox, George Peacock, Evan and Leona Huntsman, and Dennis Huntsman; daughter-in-law Karen Jones Huntsman, and grandson Jon Gabriel Bowen.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Ferron LDS Stake Center starting at 11:00 am with a viewing at 9:00 am. A viewing will also be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment will be at the Ferron Cemetery following the funeral. Services are in the care of Fausett Mortuary.

Services will be live-streamed on Fausett Mortuary Facebook page.