Carbon County Jail Bookings April 10-16

BECKWITH, JOHN 4 10 2023 DAMAGE TO JAIL/CONFINEMENT, ASSAULT OF A PEACE OFFICER, RESISTING ARREST, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT 40 NEW MEXICO

POWELL, VALENE 4 10 2023 PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION 52 PRICE

JUSTESEN, RONNIE 4 10 2023 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, DISTRIBUTION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 35 PRICE

SAMPLES, APRIL 4 10 2023 POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 41 PRICE

NICHOLES, ANNA 4 10 2023 WARRANT 42 WELLINGTON

NICHOLES, JASON 4 10 2023 PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION, 72-HOUR HOLD 44 WELLINGTON

POLACIOS, BRENDON 4 11 2023 DUI, OPEN CONTAINER 23 PRICE

BRENEMAN, CHANTIL 4 11 2023 72-HOUR HOLD 40 PRICE

GALLEGOS, JENNETTE 4 11 2023 THEFT 43 DUCHESNE

HERNANDEZ, ALFREDO 4 12 2023 WARRANT 26 LAS VEGAS

BROWN, TIMOTHY 4 12 2023 DUI 35 WELLINGTON

PETERSON, CHRISTINA 4 12 2023 POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, WARRANTS 43 PRICE

BOSTWICK, DONALD 4 12 2023 WARRANTS 29 HIGHLAND

CURTIS, STERLING 4 12 2023 POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X2, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 41 PRICE

MADRIGAL, PAUL 4 14 2023 ENTICING A MINOR 30 PRICE

GILES, JAMIE 4 14 2023 ASSAULT DV 34 PRICE

JONES, JAQLYNN 4 14 2023 DUI AND OPEN CONTAINER 38 WELLINGTON

FALSONE, JENNIFER 4 14 2023 WARRANTS X3, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA/SPICE, POSSESSION OR USE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DISTRIBUTE/OFFER/ARRANGE DISTRIBUTION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, LITTERING, USE OR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 46 PRICE

MOWER, DEBRA 4 14 2023 POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 69 PRICE

SHARDHA-PURYANAIK, PAWAN 4 14 2023 POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 27 SALT LAKE CITY

HENDERSON, LARRY 4 15 2023 WARRANT 40 PRICE

ANDERSON, CODY 4 15 2023 DUI, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 31 WELLINGTON

CALLISTER, LELA 4 15 2023 ASSAULT (DV), DV IN THE PRESENCE OF A CHILD, INTOXICATION 38 PRICE

HERNANDEZ, RAFAEL 4 15 2023 ASSAULT (DV), CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IN THE PRESENCE OF A CHILD X4 35 EAST CARBON

GARFIELD, RAISA 4 15 2023 WARRANTS, FAILURE TO STOP OR RESPOND AT COMMAND OF POLICE X2, RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING ON SUSP/REVOKED/DENIED WITH PRIOR CONVICTION, FAILURE TO REMOVE PLATES TRANSFER OWNERSHIP, OPERATING VEHICLE WITHOUT INSURANCE, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, LITTERING 24 BALARD

BESTON, JEROME 4 15 2023 WARRANT, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, FAILURE TO STOP AT COMMAND OF OFFICER 29 WHITEROCKS

WILLIAMS, ARLYNN 4 16 2023 DUI, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, CARRY A DANGEROUS WEAPON UNDER THE INFLUENCE, DISCHARGE FIREARM WITHOUT PERMISSION WITHIN 600 FT OF DWELLING 43 PRICE