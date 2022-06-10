Events Planned for The Swell Retreat

Press Release

Ben and Lacy Hardman, the owners of The Swell Retreat, have a vision: they want to help people create connections with the people they love and have a place where the community could come together to grow.

This passion was created by years of hardships within their own lives, including previous marriages and hard lessons learned from prior business endeavors. They wanted to channel their pain and life lessons into building a recreational and educational retreat where individuals, couples, families and businesses could learn principles of success and strengthen their relationships.

Much to their surprise while visiting the Castle Valley area in 2017, they saw a for sale sign on the land they would later purchase. They felt divine intervention in the process and strongly felt that they needed to use this land to benefit the lives of others. They feel it was a gift to them and they want to do everything they can to give back to the community. They have seen many miracles in the purchasing of the property and many since.

One of those miracles was crossing paths with Crystal and Scott Donaldson of Better Together Wellness. The Donaldsons have a passion for personal development and wanted to create opportunities for the community to come together and grow as individuals and families. In partnership with the Swell Retreat, they have some amazing opportunities to bring value to the community. Here are a few of the upcoming events they are offering:

June 25

Swing at the Swell Couples Retreat

Couples and individuals will learn communications skills to have healthier relationships, enjoy a delicious dinner, and finish the evening with swing dance and line dance lessons under the stars. This event will be held bi-weekly if there is enough interest.

July 5

Youth Day Camp

Scott and Crystal will teach the youth how their brains work, how to process emotions, and skills to deal with stress and anxiety. The classes will be fun and interactive. The day will end with playing on the pond, including zip lines, kayaking, paddle boarding and more. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to youth ages 12-16.

August 20

Dino vs. Spartan Relay Race

Come represent your county! The Swell Retreat will have a relay race with teams representing each county. The winners will take home the trophy for that year. They look forward to hosting this event yearly and passing the trophy between counties each year. The race is for ages 16 and up. Registration will open in July.

The Swell Retreat is also looking forward to hosting a fall festival and a “Christmas at The Swell” event this year. More details to come.

If you are interested in attending one of these events, please visit The Swell Retreat website at www.swellretreat.com and go to the events section to register. Also, follow The Swell Retreat on Facebook for announcements and giveaways.

They hope to see this new venue grow so they can continue to offer value to the members of the community. If anyone would like to donate as a sponsor of one of their events, please contact Crystal Donaldson at btwellness7@gmail.com.