Exchange Program in Emery County

By Soline Planchais, Journalism Student at Emery High

For ten years, Emery High School has been giving the opportunity to study in America to more than 45 foreign students from four different continents. This year, Emery hosts three girls from Europe (Spain, Belgium and France) and one boy from Asia (Kyrgyzstan). An exchange program consists of experiencing a new culture, a different academic system, meeting new people and finding family on the other side of the world.

More than anything, an exchange program is made to share and love. It’s an extremely enriching experience for the student as well as the host family and the school. It’s also an experience open to every kind of family willing to share their everyday life and love with a bonus kid!

As a foreign exchange student myself, I can assure you that I am extremely grateful to be placed in Emery County and would not wish to be anywhere else. I am so thankful to be able to share your everyday life as well as to discover your landscapes, your religion or your strong sense of community. This experience has been amazing for me, surely is making me grow up, and I will leave part of my heart on the other side of the ocean forever.

I genuinely hope that you would consider opening your door to a foreign teenager and thus give them, as well as you, the opportunity to create bonds that will last a lifetime and beyond. Sometimes, your people are next door, and sometimes they’re on the other side of the world, and only an exchange year can bring them to you!

If you’re interested in hosting a foreign student, please don’t hesitate to contact Adele Justice from the organization Aspect Foundation. She will be happy to answer all of your questions!

Phone number: (435) 749-1813

E-mail address: adelejustice@aspectfoundation.org