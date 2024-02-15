Participate in the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The annual Price City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning for its 42nd event this year on March 16. Megan Marshall, who is the city’s event coordinator, has been the spearhead of this beloved parade for many years now and promised it to be bigger and better than ever before.

Businesses, community members and more are invited to join in the festivities. As usual, the parade will begin at noon and will make its way down Price City’s Main Street. Those that are participating will gather between 600 East and 100 West prior to the beginning of the parade.

Businesses, nonprofit organizations and families are encouraged to enter a float for free. “This is an excellent opportunity to showcase your businesses, groups or creative talents to the community,” Marshall shared.

This parade has been a community staple for many years with participation and attendance increasing each year. Weather is expected to be beautiful, which makes the parade the perfect opportunity to celebrate. Participants will compete for trophies and accolades in various categories, such as most creative or best representation of St. Patrick’s Day.

“Together, let’s make the 42nd Price City St. Patrick’s Day Parade a memorable and successful event,” Marshall stated. “Thank you for your support, and we look forward to seeing you at the parade!”

Those that are interested in obtaining more information or registering a float should click here.