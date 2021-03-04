Experienced Dinos Ready to Make Some Noise

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

As spring approaches, the Lady Dinos are gearing up for another softball season. The Dinos are loaded with many talented returners that will play big dividends this year. Although there is a different face at the helm of the team, it is a familiar one in Kirt Nunley, who returns to be the head coach.

“Having those open fields and open gyms have been nice to be able to have these girls be ready and understand the things that I do and understand what is required of them,” said Nunley. “My expectation is that the girls are better softball players after the season than they are at the beginning of the season. [That they are] more skilled, [and have] more technique.”

He anticipates his players flourishing beyond the playing field as well. “I expect the girls do well in the classroom and also on the softball field.”

There is sure to be plenty of success on the field as Carbon has a great roster coming back. “I’ve coached a lot of talented girls in the past, but overall, this team has more depth and is the most talented team, as a whole, that I’ve ever coached,” stated Nunley.

Carbon will be led by a “good group of seniors,” six to be exact, that will be an example to the rest of the team. “This group of seniors has a lot of talent and experience at the varsity level. I’m going to rely on these seniors to get the job done.” Nunley continued, “I’m excited to see this group of seniors and see how they do at the end of the year.”

With a talented roster comes high expectations. Nunley believes his crew will fight for a region title and expects to be in the top five in the 3A classification. Grantsville, Manti, Union and North Sanpete all have great programs that produce great teams, but Carbon plans on being in the mix. It will certainly be fun to see what this team can accomplish.