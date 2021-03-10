Deborah Lorrain Burgess Williams, age 58, passed away in her home Wednesday March 10, 2021. She was born January 8, 1963 in Price, Utah, to James Ivo Burgess and Cleo Elaine Hitchcock. She was sealed to Jeff Jowell Williams on December 18, 1981 in the Salt Lake Temple

Debby was a faithful member of the LDS Church, serving in many positions. She loved to stay busy and worked a variety of different positions including: Librarian, schoolteacher, baker, cake decorator, restaurant manager, etc. She loved and was very proud of her family, children and 8 grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Jeff Jowell Williams and her children: Keith (Amelia) Williams of Syracuse Utah, Michael (Melissa) Williams of Sumner Washington, Jesslene (Brady) Price of Tacoma Washington, and Neal (Shannon) Williams of St. George Utah.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 5:00 P.M. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street, St. George. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, March 18, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 1184 North Dixie Downs Rd, St. George, Utah. Internment will take place in Price City Cemetery on Friday, March 19 at 1:00 P.M.

