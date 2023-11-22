Eye on the Prize

Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Carbon Dinos are ready for the 2023-24 season under the direction of head coach Jared Butler, who is entering his fifth year at the helm.

“We are excited this year,” said Butler. “Our young men have an encouraging future with basketball. They are working hard in the classroom as well as on the court. We are optimistic about our chances this year.”

With returning starter Zeke Willson and a healthy Ryker Butler, the Dinos’ goal for the season is to consistently improve daily by working hard in the gym. The main focus this off season was improving their defensive fundamentals.

Carbon is hopeful of sealing the region title and making an impact in the 3A state tournament after a heartbreaking loss to the fifth ranked Morgan last season. Three of their division rivals made it to the Top 8 in last year’s tournament, none of which could crack the top five.

Some incoming athletes that are showing much promise are Carter Warburton, Logan Bennett, Maddux Willson, Evan Lancaster, Cannon Mortensen, Rydge Butler, Kahner Raby, Max Carlson and Charles Tima. The Dinos are fortunate to have a growing roster with eight sophomores and nine freshman.