Lady Spartans Learning and Growing

Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans have set a goal to have a deep run in the state playoffs this year after being knocked out early last season. The team also has its sights set on a region championship, giving the Black and Gold a lot to work toward.

Coach Jon Faimalo will return to the helm of the coaching staff for his second year. He will be joined by a group of veteran Lady Spartans, including Aliya Lester, Karleigh Stilson, Katelyn Nielson, Kali Jensen and Libby Faimalo.

While there is some experience returning to the team, Emery is looking to bolster its roster with fresh talent as well. Coach Faimalo is encouraged by Kenadie Maughan and Saige Curtis specifically, both of whom are showing promise as the season approaches.

As the blended team prepares for another season, the coaching staff is emphasizing improvements on defense. “We felt like if we could improve defensively, it would help us get going offensively,” Faimalo shared.

This will be imperative as Emery is part of a tough Region 12, which includes the likes of Richfield, who took third in state last year, and an always challenging Carbon squad. The Lady Dinos took fourth in state last year, and the rivalry always creates a fierce matchup. Faimalo and the team hope to shut down both teams en route to a region championship.