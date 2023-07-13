Failure to Stop Results in Fatal Accident

On Wednesday evening, a 26-year-old male suffered fatal injuries after failing to stop at a red light.

At 9:51 p.m., a 2023 white Frieghtliner with a box trailer approached the intersection of 100 North and SR-55 in Price when a 2020 Toyota Camry failed to stop, striking the semi on the passenger side.

Medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts on the Camry driver but were unfortunately unsuccessful. The male died on the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Freightliner both received minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital.

“Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributor in this collision,” stated Utah Highway Patrol.