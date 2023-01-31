Falcons Handle Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Dinos were back on the mat on Thursday with a duel against Canyon View. It was a tough night for Carbon as the Falcons showed their strength.

Gavin Fausett was the lone Dino to win by pin on the night. He finished off his 165 opponent early in the second round. Meanwhile, Colin Fausett won by decision in 144, 14-9, for three points. Austin Cunningham grabbed six points in a win by forfeit while the rest of the matches went to Canyon View.

Cal Peterson put up a fight in 132, but ultimately lost 4-1. Jonathan Jewkes experience similar hardship in 175, coming up short 9-6. The Dinos will now gear up for divisionals this weekend.