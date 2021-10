ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos wrapped up their busy week with another home game against Canyon View on Saturday.

After winning 3-1 in Cedar City, Carbon had no troubles at home. The Dinos took the match in three straight sets, 25-15, 25-16 and 25-13.

Carbon (17-2, 5-1) has three games remaining, but will play only once every week. Friday will be the next contest at home against South Summit (12-7, 4-3).