Fall Fare Returns to Ascension St. Matthew’s

Ascension St. Matthew’s Church hosted its annual Fall Fare on Friday, Oct. 13. Church members, the community, visitors and more were welcome to enjoy the fare from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day.

A delicious soup special, which included a homemade roll, was available for those that wanted to fill their bellies with a warm meal. Homemade baked goods, canned garden goods, used books and more were available for purchase, not to mention all the great items available in the gift shop.

Donation tickets, which were $1 per ticket, were available for those that wished to put their name in for a number of great items. They included, but were not limited to, a multitude of gift cards, a homemade quilt, a flat screen TV, a four-wheel alignment at Tire King and Sunset Glow Tanning sessions.

Those that wished to enter for the drawing need not be present to win and the names will be pulled on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the church. All proceeds from the fare benefit Ascension St. Matthew’s Church and its charitable projects.