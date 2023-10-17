Great Pumpkin Competition Raises Funds for Food Bank

The Great Pumpkin Competition, hosted at Sutherlands on Saturday, served to raise funds for the Carbon County Food Bank in a fun and engaging way. The event took place in the Sutherlands parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon that day.

Attendees were encouraged to bring their homegrown pumpkins to the event or purchase one from the Carbon Emery Farmer’s Market. Each pumpkin was weighed, and the largest received prizes courtesy of Sutherlands.

Each pound that was weighed counted as $1 raised for the Carbon County Food Bank. This was made possible by Sutherlands, AutoFarm, Blue Diamond GM, Castleview Hospital, Castleview Surgical Associates, High Desert Orthopedics, Dr. David Bradshaw, OBGYN, and Hollie Stapley, PA-C.

At the end of the event, Gwen Anderson had the largest pumpkin, aptly named “HEAVY,” weighing in at 102 pounds. In total, $2,283 was raised for the Carbon County Food Bank.